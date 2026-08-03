Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of her ‘champion son's sporting spirit

Mumbai, August 3 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor shared a heartwarming glimpse of one of her sons enjoying a game of tennis, proudly calling him her "champion."

Taking to her social media account, Kareena posted a monochrome photograph of her son in action on a tennis court. The little boy can be seen sprinting towards the ball with a racquet in hand.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "My Champion."

However, with the little boy facing his back at the camera, it is not clear whether he is Kareena’s older son, Taimur Ali Khan or younger son, Jeh.

The actress had also shared a picture of herself posing for the camera with the caption, “Alpine Flush.”

For the uninitiated, Kareena and Saif both are supportive parents to their children. They are often seen fulfilling their parental duties.

A few weeks ago, Kareena had shared a sneak peek into her and husband Saif Ali Khan's parenting routine.

Sharing a candid selfie from a sports ground, Kareena had captioned it, "Soccer Duties."

Although the couple did not share pictures of their children, the backdrop suggested they were attending one of their sons' sporting activities.

Both Kareena and Saif are known to actively participate in their children's important milestones. Whether it's annual day celebrations, sports events or other school activities, the couple often takes time out from their busy schedules to cheer for their sons.

For the uninitiated, talking about Kareena and Saif's love story, it began on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan, and after dating for a few years, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in October 2012.

The couple are parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan, born in December 2016, and Jahangir Ali Khan, fondly called Jeh, born in February 2021.

–IANS

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