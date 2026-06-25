June 25, 2026 12:42 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor calls sister Karisma Kapoor guide and friend in emotional birthday post

Kareena Kapoor calls sister Karisma Kapoor guide and friend in emotional birthday post

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor marked her sister Karisma Kapoor’s birthday with a heartfelt message.

The ‘Udta Punjab’ actress shared an emotional tribute that highlighted their close bond. Bebo described Karisma as a guiding force in her life, calling her a sister, mother, friend, philosopher, and guide, while also extending warm wishes for her happiness and well-being. Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a heartwarming video compiling their cherished memories. For the caption, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the sister, mother, friend, philosopher, and guide… To me, our family, and our children… you deserve all the happiness and more @therealkarismakapoor.”

The video montage captures Kareena and Karisma Kapoor’s happy moments, featuring solo pictures, family gatherings, and dinner outings. It also includes several candid photos with the Kapoor clan, highlighting their strong family connection. The video speaks volumes about the bond the sister duo shares with each other.

Karisma Kapoor turned 51 on June 25 and is receiving heartfelt wishes from her loved ones on social media.

Professionally, the actress is widely known for her performances in films such as "Raja Hindustani,” “Andaz Apna Apna,” “Dil To Pagal Hai,” “Hero No. 1,” and more.

Most recently, Karisma made her return to the OTT space after six years with the recently released streaming series “Brown.” In the series, she played Rita Brown, a Kolkata Police officer. Set against the dark and morally complex backdrop of Kolkata, “Brown” unfolded as a neo-noir psychological crime thriller. With Brown, the actress took a bold step into darker storytelling, playing a complex cop battling inner struggles while investigating disturbing cases.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, the series presented her in a fiercely resilient and emotionally conflicted avatar, unlike anything she had done before. The show premiered on June 5, on ZEE5.

--IANS

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