October 17, 2026 10:55 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor calls Kapil Sharma an 'absolute star'

Kareena Kapoor calls Kapil Sharma an 'absolute star'

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor called actor and comedian Kapil Sharma an 'absolute star' during a fun exchange between the two on social media on Saturday.

Bebo appeared on the latest episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show' with husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kapil took to his official Instagram Stories and uploaded a selfie with Kareena, Saif and the rest of the crew.

He admitted that he never could have imagined having so much fun with the power couple.

"Dear @kareenakapoorkhan n @saifalikhanpataudi never knew you guys n so much fun together...thank you for the beautiful fun episode...Love you both (sic)," read the text accompanying the pic.

Resharing Kapil's post on her official account, Kareena expressed her admiration for Kapil, saying, "Kapil you are an absolute star and we love you lots too (sic)".

Kareena and Saif spilled a lot of fun secrets during the entertaining episode.

Bebo revealed that Saif proposed to her not once, not twice, but thrice, in Mumbai, Greece, and Paris, only after which she agreed to marry him.

Bebo said, "He proposed to me in Mumbai, he proposed to me in Greece and he proposed to me in Paris, and that's when I finally said 'Yes'".

Saif reacted to the revelation with his unique sense of humor. He said, "If you had just said yes in Mumbai, I would have saved a lot of money."

When asked about their secret for looking "young and fresh" even after 14 years of marriage, Saif gave the credit to the constant consumption of desi ghee. Kareena added that it is a staple in their household and that their children, Taimur and Jeh, also consume it on a regular basis.

Divulging some more secrets, Saif added, "She doesn't only eat it but even rub it on her feet at night".

Agreeing with him, Bebo said, "It helps you so well."

--IANS

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