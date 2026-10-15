October 15, 2026 7:27 PM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor calls herself ‘dil se desi’ as she poses to Diljit Dosanjh’s song

Kareena Kapoor calls herself ‘dil se desi’ as she poses to Diljit Dosanjh’s song

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan embraced her ‘desi side’ in a series of pictures.

The actress shared the pictures on social media, where she is seen posing in a traditional red ensemble to the song, 'What Ve' by singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

Kareena shared a carousel of pictures in which she is seen dressed in a rich red Bandhani-patterned suit and dupatta.

She completed the look with statement earrings, a red bindi, kohled eyes and her hair left open in soft waves.

The pictures appear to have been clicked during her recent appearance on the sets of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, where she was spotted alongside her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, in traditional attire.

Recently, star comedian and host Kapil Sharma had offered a glimpse of the electrifying atmosphere on the sets of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show’ as Kareena and Saif arrived on the show.

Taking to his social media account, Kapil shared two videos capturing the excitement surrounding the couple's appearance on the popular chat show.

In the first video, Kapil turned the camera towards himself, recording a selfie video from the sets. While the visuals focused on him, the loud cheers and hooting from the audience in the background conveyed the excitement as Kareena and Saif arrived on the show.

In another video, Kapil gave viewers a better glimpse of the enthusiastic crowd as he filmed the live audience cheering for the couple.

Kareena and Saif were seen posing with the audience, standing amidst the cheering fans as the comedian captured the energetic moment.

The audience could be seen waving, smiling and cheering for the Bollywood stars.

–IANS

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