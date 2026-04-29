April 29, 2026 9:37 AM हिंदी

Kareena Kapoor calls herself a ‘forever fan girl’ of Diljit Dosanjh

Kareena Kapoor calls herself a ‘forever fan girl’ of Diljit Dosanjh

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan could not longer hide her admiration for Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh.

She called herself a “forever fan girl” after watching his electrifying performance on international talk show ‘The Tonight Show’ hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

Taking to her social media account, Kareena shared a clip of Diljit performing on ‘The Tonight Show’ where the Punjabi sensation was seen grooving to the iconic Punjabi track Morni.

Alongside the video, she wrote, “Forever a Fan girl,” with a red heart emoticon, expressing her excitement and admiration for Diljit.

In the video, Diljit appeared in a striking all-black traditional Punjabi ensemble paired with a turban, lighting up the stage with his signature dance moves on the song “Morni,”

Diljit and Kareena have been professionally associates for projects like Udya Punjab, Good News and Crew.

Earlier this week, Diljit Dosanjh had shared the news of his appearance on the international show in a collaboration post with Jimmy Fallon on their social media accounts.

In the post, the two were seen matching steps as they grooved on the tack “Morni” sung by Diljit. The music is by Tru-Skool and its lyrics are penned by Channi Nattan.

The caption read, “@diljitdosanjh brings AURA to Studio 6B #FallonTonight #DiljitOnFallon,” the caption mentioned by the official handle of the “Tonight Show”.

Talking about his acting front, Diljit currently awaits the release of his film Main Vaapas Aaunga.

The film is set in Imtiaz Ali’s evocative world of love and longing, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.

–IANS

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