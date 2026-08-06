Kareena Kapoor brings out her inner Geet in Venezia: ‘Main apni favourite hoon’

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan brought out her inner Geet from her 2007 blockbuster “Jab We Met”, during her getaway in Venice, sharing a selfie and saying, "Main apni favourite hoon."

Kareena shared a string of images from her Italian holiday. In the image, the fashion icon looked every inch gorgeous as she took a few mirror selfies.

“My mirror selfies are always on point. Main apni favourite hoon … don’t forget !! Venezia 2026,” she wrote as the caption.

Kareena had mouthed the iconic self-love dialogue "Main apni favourite hoon" as the character Geet in the Imtiaz Ali-directed romantic comedy film Jab We Met in 2007. Jab We Met also stars Shahid Kapoor, Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, and Dara Singh.

The film is set in three cities Mumbai, Bhatinda and Shimla. It told the story of a heartbroken businessman, Aditya Kashyap, who boards a train, where he meets a talkative Punjabi woman, Geet Dhillon.

After missing their train, Geet and Aditya begin a journey together to her home, and what follows is a love that changes them.

On the professional front, Kareena is gearing up for Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra', where she will share screen space with Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time. The much-awaited drama is set to release on September this year.

Set against the complex world of crime and justice, Daayra positions its lead pair in roles that harness their full dramatic prowess. Prithviraj steps into the shoes of a police inspector, while Kareena embodies a fierce, enigmatic character whose presence adds a striking edge to the narrative.

She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The 2024 film stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff.

--IANS

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