Karan Tacker reveals his 90-Day fitness journey, shares a glimpse of his powerful gym transformation

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actor Karan Tacker has revealed a glimpse of his 90-day fitness journey. He showcased his dedication, discipline, and hard work at the gym.

Sharing a series of workout moments, the ‘Tanvi the Great’ actor highlighted his commitment to strength training and the progress he has achieved through consistent efforts. On Thursday, Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of videos and photos from his gym sessions. In the clips, he could be seen working out, lifting dumbbells, and performing intense exercises as part of his fitness routine.

For the caption, Tacker wrote, “90 days of Building around principle lifts all over again, last one being my fav.”

One of the highlights of his post was the final video, where Karan was seen spending quality time with his nephew, Azarius. The actor was seen holding him in the pool.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Karan Tacker reacted to a recent fraud attempt involving individuals who were allegedly posing as his manager to mislead people and carry out scams. The actor urged people to remain cautious and report any suspicious communication immediately.

Karan had written, “Hi, someone using the numbers below is falsely posing as my manager and trying to scam people. If they contact you, please block and report them. Thank you.” He also shared the contact numbers associated with the individuals involved in the alleged scam.

On the work front, Karan Tacker began his acting journey with a small role in the 2008 film “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.” He later made his television debut with shows like “Love Ne Mila Di Jodi” and “Rang Badalti Odhani.” His breakthrough came with the popular daily soap “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai,” which earned him widespread recognition.

Most recently, the actor was seen in “Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery.”

--IANS

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