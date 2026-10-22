Karan Singh Grover shares a heartwarming glimpse of daughter Devi missing mom Bipasha Basu

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actor Karan Singh Grover shared a heartwarming glimpse of his family life by posting a sweet message from their daughter, Devi, for his wife, actress Bipasha Basu.

In the message, Devi expressed her love for her mother, who is currently away for a shoot. Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a loving note that read, "Even when you’re not here when we wake up, you still make us smile and fill us up with joy!! We love you mamma! #monkeylove.”

Alongside the message, Karan shared an adorable picture of daughter Devi holding a little card that read, “I love you berry much.” Karan was seen holding another card with the words, “I carry your heart inside my heart. You are my soulmate. I will always belong to you.”

The affectionate message reflected the family's love for Bipasha even when work keeps her away from home. The post offered a glimpse into the bond shared by the actress and her daughter.

Karan and Bipasha welcomed their daughter, Devi, in November 2022. The couple frequently shares glimpses of their family moments on social media. Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in April 2016 after falling in love while working together on the horror film ‘Alone’, which was released in 2015.

The couple celebrated 10 years of marriage in April this year. On the occasion, Bipasha penned a heartfelt note for her “most loving man,” Karan, describing herself and their daughter Devi as the “luckiest girls.” The actress also shared a series of pictures capturing their journey together, including moments from their wedding, vacations and their life as parents after welcoming daughter Devi.

“10 Years of bliss with the most loving man. God knew what i needed the most. My life revolves around love and simplicity... the small moments ... little joys of life. And you make our life so full of it everyday. Thank you for being ours. Me & Devi are the luckiest girls. Happy 10th Monkeyversary. @iamksgofficial,” wrote Bipasha.

--IANS

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