Karan Jotwani on missing out on Lakshman’s role in ‘Ramayana’: ‘The auditioning experience was powerful’

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actor Karan Jotwani has opened up about his experience of auditioning for the role of Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's film ‘Ramayana.’

The ‘Bebaakee’ actor recalled being shortlisted for the character and even undergoing a costume trial on the film's set in October 2022. Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a throwback from his look test, offering a glimpse into his association with the project. He said the experience gave him an opportunity to witness the magical world the team was creating and also allowed him to explore something different as an actor.

Recalling the experience, he wrote, “Looktest while Shortlisted for Laxman ji’s character, a costume trial on set, made me realise the magical realm the team of Ramayana was creating to get sunk into, as we watch it unfurl today.”

He further described the audition process as a powerful experience, adding that the conversations during the look test helped him learn and strengthened his belief in pursuing things with dedication, irrespective of the outcome.

While Karan did not eventually play the role, he expressed happiness at seeing the film come to life and praised Ravi Dubey, who portrays Lakshman in the film. Extending his wishes to the actor, Karan wrote, “Grateful to see it come to life with the finest cast, Ravi Bhai, hearing unreal things with how you’ve brought so much life to Laxman ji’s character. Love and admiration from TV days.”

Jotwani also expressed admiration for the film's lead star Ranbir Kapoor, whom he described as his favourite, and congratulated director Nitesh Tiwari, along with the cast and crew, for bringing the project to life.

“I have, been the biggest RK fanboy even though he’s as generous in conversation, welcoming as a person & is my Felt like sharing! Take a bow team, Nitesh sir, cast, crew! Go watch this spectacle guys & happy Dhanteras!,” he concluded.

The film featured Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Rama. Yash essayed the role of Ravana, with Raghav Malhotra playing his younger version. Sai Pallavi portrayed Sita. Ravi Dubey stepped into the role of Lakshman, while Sunny Deol made a cameo appearance as Hanuman.

“Ramayana: Part 1” premiered was released worldwide on 5 November.

--IANS

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