Karan Johar's banner enters Malayalam cinema with ‘Odiyan’ starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday announced that his banner Dharma Productions is stepping into the world of Malayalam cinema with the upcoming film “Odiyan” starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier.

“Odiyan: The Age of Illusion” is an epic rooted in the folklore and cultural mythology of 19th-century Kerala. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Supriya Menon, and directed by Rahul Sadasivan.

Karan shared the first look of the film on Instagram, which featured a round frame with intricate baroque detailing and skeletal remains of a small horned creature.

Karan wrote on Instagram: “We at @dharmamovies are taking our first step into the world of Malayalam cinema and I am proud to announce that we have the best partners to do it with. Prithviraj, we’ve come such a long way with multiple collaborations behind us and hopefully many more ahead of us too.”

“It gives us great pride to announce our film - Odiyan, directed by the supremely talented @rahulsadasivan_ . His knack for eery storytelling rooted in folklore is a feat in this age of cinema. Bringing this to life on screen is the exceptional @manju.warrier & of course, our favourite Prithviraj himself. Coming soon!”

The film is about a terrifying shape-shifter from Kerala legend, whose fury descends on a powerful matriarchal household, setting off a battle between truth and illusion that crackles with myth, menace and psychological weight.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran said in a statement: "The Odiyan is not just a myth, it is a piece of Kerala's identity, a legend that has travelled through generations and continues to hold a powerful place in our cultural consciousness.”

“Bringing this story to the screen in a way that honours its mythology and the culture it comes from, has been a pursuit very close to my heart. Having Dharma Productions come on board as our partner brings together two shared visions and I’m excited to see how it takes shape."

Karan added that he has been a great admirer of Malayalam cinema for a long time, and have always wanted to be part of that world.

“The craft, the courage, the way its filmmakers trust their audiences - it is something I have watched with genuine awe. When this story came to us, with Rahul's vision and Prithviraj at the helm, it felt like exactly the right moment. Odiyan: The Age of Illusion is the kind of film that deserves the biggest possible canvas, and I am glad we get to give it just that,” he concluded.

Rahul Sadasivan, Film Director, said that folklore has always been a powerful source of fear because it exists in the space between memory, belief, and imagination.

“With Odiyan: The Age of Illusion, I wanted to revisit one of Kerala’s most enduring legends and bring it to life through a cinematic language rooted in atmosphere, mystery, and emotion.”

“After the love and recognition audiences gave my previous films, this project represents an opportunity to tell a story on a much larger canvas while staying true to the themes that have always interested me. I’m excited to collaborate with Dharma Productions and Prithviraj Productions in bringing this vision to life,” Sadasivan added.

Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions, said, "For Dharma, foraying into Malayalam cinema is a natural and exciting expansion, the industry has the talent, the audiences, and the storytelling muscle that make it a market we absolutely want to be in.”

Supriya Menon, Director of Prithviraj Productions, said, "As a company that’s been consistently trying to improve Malayalam cinema, where storytelling is championed by its audience and work on different genres - we are happy to welcome Dharma Productions into the disruptive world of Malayalam cinema.”

--IANS

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