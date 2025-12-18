Karan Johar speaks highly of Kartik Aaryan, says his commitment & contribution to movies ‘blew his mind’

Mumbai Dec 18 (IANS) Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has lauded Kartik Aaryan for his professionalism and for always staying extremely 'committed' to his work and treating all his projects as top priority.

Karan, on Thursday, attended the trailer launch of his upcoming production ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’, starring Kartik and spoke highly of the actor.

“What really blew my mind was the level of commitment that Kartik brings to the table,” said Karan.

“I think he is very humble in the way he speaks about his contribution. He becomes a lead actor, a supportive producer, and a collaborative assistant director; he becomes everything for the team. Even for the marketing team and for every single department,” he added.

The filmmaker also quipped about whether Kartik ever finds time to sleep.

“I have never seen an actor like this. I don’t know when Kartik Aaryan sleeps. He’s a vampire because, I am telling you, I have missed calls from him ranging from 1 am, 2 am, 3 am, 4 am, 5 am to 6 am. I am like, ‘I actually like to sleep. I love my sleep.’ So after a point, I shut off and tune out. I work very hard, but I really want to know when Kartik sleeps. That’s the one question I have - when does he sleep?” he said.

“He doesn’t sleep. He just wakes up for his cinema. He lives for his cinema. And I’ve never seen this level of commitment.

He further elaborated that irrespective of the results of the movie, the process and professionalism are very important aspects in the acting journey.

“The result card is of course revealed on Friday, and we know that. But the journey and the process are as important as the result. And the result of Kartik is just mindblowing—I just can’t get over his level of contribution.”

Karan, who couldn't stop praising Kartik, further said, “I have worked with a lot of actors, and everybody works very hard. But to be there, sitting quietly and collaboratively during background music, editing, every process—just sitting there and quietly giving his suggestions, and always putting the director first, always putting the film first—I am amazed.”

The filmmaker further added, “I don’t want to praise Kartik behind his back. I would like to praise him in front of him, that he is an amazing guy. And I wish him success because he truly deserves it.”

Karan Johar also appreciated Ananya Panday and said, “Ananya and I have done a series of work together, so I have worked with her very closely. I have also seen her literally grow up in front of me, so I feel a lot of pride in her achievements.”

Talking about Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri: Kartik and Ananya will be seen coming together again on screen after seven years, after their 2018 movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is set for a Christmas release, on the 25th of December.

