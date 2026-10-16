Karan Johar relives ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ memories with Shah Rukh Khan as film clocks 28 years

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar looked back at the memories of his directorial debut ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, as the popular romantic drama marked 28 years since its release.

Released on 16 October 1998, the film emerged as one of the most memorable romantic dramas in Hindi cinema. Celebrating the milestone, Karan Johar’s production house, Dharma Productions, took to Instagram and shared a video featuring memorable scenes and songs from the film. The video opens with Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogue, “Pyaar dosti hai,” highlighting the film’s central theme of love and friendship. It then captures some of the most memorable moments featuring Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani, taking viewers back to the film’s much-loved scenes and musical sequences.

The video concludes with another popular dialogue delivered by Shah Rukh Khan: “Hum ek baar jeete hain, ek baar marte hain, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai, aur pyaar bhi ek baar hota hai.” The dialogue remains one of the film’s most remembered lines, reflecting its enduring theme of love and relationships. For the caption, they wrote, “Our ode to everything pyaar & dosti Happy #28YearsOfKuchKuchHotaHai to all of us! Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.” Karan took to his Instagram stories to share the video and simply wrote, “28 years” along with heart emojis.

The film featured Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul, Kajol as Anjali and Rani Mukerji as Tina. Salman Khan also appeared in a special role as Aman. ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ marked Karan Johar’s debut as a director and went on to become a significant milestone in his career. The film's music, composed by Jatin-Lalit, also became hugely popular, with songs such as ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ and ‘Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai’ continuing to be remembered by listeners.

The film brought together Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in one of their most loved on-screen pairings, while Rani Mukerji’s portrayal of Tina added to the emotional arc of the story. Over the years, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ has remained a favourite among audiences for its portrayal of friendship, romance and relationships.

--IANS

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