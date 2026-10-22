October 22, 2026 2:03 PM हिंदी

Karan Johar opens up about his love life, reveals whether marriage is on the cards

Karan Johar opens up about his love life, reveals whether marriage is on the cards

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up about his love life. He expressed his wish to find a partner with whom he can share life’s everyday moments, celebrate his achievements, and raise his children together.

During an episode of his chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 9,' Karan spoke about his hopes for companionship while engaging in a conversation with actor Vijay Deverakonda.

The discussion took an interesting turn when Vijay asked Karan what he wished to manifest in his life. Before answering, the filmmaker invited Vijay to share his own wish. The ‘Dear Comrade’ actor spoke about his relationship with actress Rashmika Mandanna, saying, “I'm going to hold Rashmika's hand, and you know with me she's safe.”

Vijay then asked Karan to share his own wish while sitting on the iconic couch of the celebrity chat show. Responding candidly, Karan said he hoped to find someone with whom he could build a meaningful relationship, although he felt marriage might not be a practical possibility for him.

“I would like to have a partner. I would like to be in a relationship. Marriage, I think, technically may not be a possibility,” he said.

Explaining what he expected from a relationship, Karan said he wanted someone with whom he could share the little details of his day, celebrate life's important moments and experience a sense of belonging. He also expressed his wish for a partner who would share parenting responsibilities for his twins, Yash and Roohi.

“So somebody who can share the nothings of my day with, something who I can celebrate the somethings of my life with, someone who can be an equal parent to my twins who are now ten, and somebody who I can call mine and yet feel loved and respected and also complete my life with me,” he added.

Vijay then wished that Karan’s desire to find a partner would come true, saying, “Let's pray to the old gods and the new and the coffee gods and the couch gods to make this happen.” Karan seemed touched by his words and replied, “Yeah. I think your prayer felt real.”

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna appeared together on ‘Koffee With Karan 9,' where they made several interesting revelations.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

India showcases small farmer-led agri revolution at Paris exhibition: Report

India showcases small farmer-led agri revolution at Paris exhibition: Report

Ningbo Open: Iva Jovic beats two-time Major finalist Paolini on debut

Ningbo Open: Iva Jovic beats two-time Major finalist Paolini on debut

Shahid Kapoor ‘promptly breaks out of character’ after wrapping up ‘Farzi 2’ shoot

Shahid Kapoor ‘promptly breaks out of character’ after wrapping up ‘Farzi 2’ shoot

Over 1.87 lakh SC, OBC and poor candidates skilled under PM-DAKSH scheme

Over 1.87 lakh SC, OBC and poor candidates skilled under PM-DAKSH scheme

Avail affordable 'firecracker insurance' on PhonePe this festive season

Avail affordable 'firecracker insurance' on PhonePe this festive season

AI could be humanity’s 4th great ego shock, should be treated like person: Swami Sarvapriyananda

AI could be humanity’s 4th great ego shock, should be treated like person: Swami Sarvapriyananda

India, Poland agreed to deepen ties in defence, space and nuclear energy: PM Modi

India, Poland agreed to deepen ties in defence, space and nuclear energy: PM Modi

Vivaan Dave clinches double gold at Gujarat State Table Tennis Championships

Vivaan Dave clinches double gold at Gujarat State Table Tennis Championships

Renuka Shahane recalls being nervous on HAHK sets, says Madhuri Dixit, Reema Lagoo, Laxmikant Berde made her feel relaxed

Renuka Shahane recalls being nervous on HAHK sets, says Madhuri Dixit, Reema Lagoo, Laxmikant Berde made her feel relaxed

Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal says ‘he has been extremely competitive all his life’

Pratik Sehajpal says ‘he has been extremely competitive all his life’