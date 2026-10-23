Karan Johar on hosting ELITE Most Influential: ‘People who leave a lasting mark dare to think differently’

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up about hosting the sixth season of ELITE Most Influential.

Calling the occasion particularly special, he said the event celebrates people who dare to think differently and create their own narratives. The event, which will celebrate leaders whose influence spans across business, arts, entertainment, is scheduled to take place on December 14 at the historic Bodleian Libraries at the University of Oxford in England.

Reflecting on the occasion, Karan Johar told IANS, “I’ve always believed that the people who leave a lasting mark are those who dare to think differently and create their own narrative. ELITE Most Influential celebrates that spirit, and bringing these extraordinary journeys to a place as steeped in history and ideas as Oxford makes the occasion particularly special.”

Previous editions and related events have been held at prominent international locations, including the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Tower Bridge in London, the Statue of Liberty in New York, and Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and Museum of the Future. The upcoming event will take place in Oxford.

Earlier editions of ELITE Most Influential have featured personalities from different fields, including, Indra Nooyi, Masaba Gupta, Sabeer Bhatia, Adi Godrej, Vivek Oberoi, Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar, Kanika Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Esha Deol, Lillete Dubey and Safa Siddiqui.

Puraskar Thadani, founder and editor-in-chief of ELITE Magazine, has organized events at several international venues. The sixth season of ELITE Most Influential will be held on December 14, 2026, at the Bodleian Libraries, University of Oxford, England.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar recently spoke about his personal life and his wish to find a partner with whom he could share everyday experiences, celebrate his achievements and raise his children. During an episode of his chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 9,' the filmmaker discussed his hopes for companionship while speaking with actor Vijay Deverakonda.

“I would like to have a partner. I would like to be in a relationship. Marriage, I think, technically may not be a possibility. So somebody who can share the nothings of my day with, something who I can celebrate the somethings of my life with, someone who can be an equal parent to my twins who are now ten, and somebody who I can call mine and yet feel loved and respected and also complete my life with me,” he added.

--IANS

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