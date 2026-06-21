Karan Deol’s special message for Sunny Deol on Father's Day: ‘My biggest teacher, strongest support’

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actor Karan Deol, who is set to share the screen with his father, Sunny Deol, in the upcoming film ‘Batwara 1947’, has shared a special message for him on the occasion of Father's Day.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared 2 pictures of himself with his father, presumably from the sets of ‘Batwara 1947’. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he spoke about the actor being his biggest teacher, and strongest support.

He wrote, “There are moments that feel destined. Telling Papa once on his set about my dream of acting with him was one of them. And to be able to share the screen with him today, while watching him up close, makes this Father’s Day truly special. On 14th Aug 2026 is the moment that dream comes true and I get to share the silver screen with my Papa in Batwara 1947 and it is a feeling I will never be able to put fully into words and it’s one that I’ll cherish for life”.

He further mentioned, “I’ve seen him as a son, a brother, a father, an actor, and a legend loved by millions. But standing beside him on set reminded me that his greatest role is simply being himself; honest, humble, strong, and deeply committed in everything he does. Happy Father’s Day Papa, my biggest teacher, my strongest support, and my first hero. Feeling incredibly grateful to live this moment with you”.

Talking about ‘Batwara 1947’, the film captures hope and resilience that emerged during one of history’s most turbulent chapters. It stars a stellar ensemble cast featuring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. It marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, ‘Batwara 1947’ is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. The music is composed by A. R. Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on, Partition Day, August 14, 2026.

--IANS

aa/