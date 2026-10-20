October 20, 2026 4:58 PM हिंदी

Kapil Sharma reveals Daler Mehndi underwent serious surgery: Be a little kinder

Kapil Sharma reveals Daler Mehndi underwent serious surgery: Be a little kinder

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma has expressed his support for singer Daler Mehndi amid the recent criticism for allegedly performing under the influence of alcohol.

Kapil shared that Daler Mehndi underwent a serious surgery, which people are unaware of. 'The Great Kapil Sharma Show host' added that since most of the time, we do not know what someone might be going through, we all should make an attempt to be kinder to each other.

He wrote on the Stories section of his official Insta handle, "@thedalermehndiofficial paaji went through some serious surgery which people don't know. All we need is to be little kinder towards other. We don’t know what someone is going through. (sic)"

Kapil also applauded Daler Mehndi's younger brother, Mika Singh, for standing up for his brother and clearing the air.

"Thank you @m ikasingh paaji for the clarification. May god bless Daler paaji (halo and folded hands emojis) we love you Daler paaji (Red heart and folded hands emoticons) (sic)," the 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' actor added.

On Tuesday, Mika Singh said that if anyone can prove that his elder brother and fellow singer Daler Mehndi drinks alcohol, he would quit singing.

Coming in defense of his brother, Mika Singh posted a clip on his official handle, saying, "Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties? No, you have not. Jab aapne dekha hi nahi, toh aapne kaise keh diya unse khada nahi hua jaa raha. Hum artists kayin baar kisi ke kehne par haan kar dete hain ‘yes we will do the show’ Even if we have 104 degree fever, it doesn't matter. If I am sick, and I have a show day after tomorrow, and I have already committed, then even if the budget is big or small, I will do it. Inhone (Daler) bhi aisa hi kiya hoga.”

--IANS

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