March 31, 2026 7:42 PM हिंदी

Kanye West to headline all three nights of Wireless 2026

Kanye West to headline all three nights of Wireless 2026

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West is set to top the bill on all three nights of the upcoming edition of the Wireless Festival 2026.

The event is set for July 10 to 12 at London’s Finsbury Park, will mark the rapper’s first UK appearance in more than a decade and his first London headline slot since his explosive 2014 Wireless performance, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Wireless organisers have said that more acts will be revealed soon. Kanye is hoping the performance will help rebuild his UK fanbase after losing support over his political views and public controversies.

An insider told The Sun newspaper, “He has apologised profusely for his behaviour over the last few years and he wants a fresh start”.

The rapper delivered two sets, one in London’s Finsbury Park and another in Birmingham’s Perry Park, in 2014 after stepping in to replace Drake, who pulled out due to illness. His London performance made headlines for a lengthy mid‑set rant, while his Birmingham show drew a huge crowd and was praised for its energy and production.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the festival has hosted major names including Jay‑Z, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Cardi B, and Kendrick Lamar.

The announcement follows the release of his latest record, Bully, adding even more anticipation to his long‑awaited UK comeback. Ye has kept a relatively low profile on the live‑performance front in recent years, focusing instead on music releases and sporadic public appearances.

Earlier, the rapper pushed his show in New Delhi to May, 2026. The rapper took to his Instagram, and shared the update with his followers. He shared that the show has been pushed owing to the rising geo-political and regional tensions. He also informed that the tickets will be valid for the rescheduled show.

He shared, “Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to May 23, 2026. The safety of our fans traveling internationally, as well as that of the artist and the production team, remains our top priority. All tickets remain valid for the new date. Thank you for your understanding and continued support”.

The geo-political tensions are at an all-time high after USA and Israel attacked Iran killing its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The war has impacted the global trade triggering oil crisis.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Samrat Samprati Museum in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Jainacharya Shri Padmasagar Surishwar Ji Maharaj Sahib, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi are also present. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

Strengthened roads and railways will bring investments: PM Modi in Gujarat (Lead)

IPL 2026: Boys in good place, says Dushmantha Chameera as DC set for season's first clash vs LSG (Credit: Delhi Capitals)

IPL 2026: Boys in good place, says Dushmantha Chameera as DC set for season's first clash vs LSG

Punjab Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in match four of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, played at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

Inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2026 to kick off India’s surfing season as Asian Games debut beckons

Surfing: Inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2026 to kick off India’s surfing season as Asian Games debut beckons

NGOs in Pakistan's Punjab face constraints in conducting work: Report

NGOs in Pakistan's Punjab face constraints in conducting work: Report

Nazara Technologies shares down 17 pc in 2026 so far

Nazara Technologies shares down 17 pc in 2026 so far

Kanye West to headline all three nights of Wireless 2026

Kanye West to headline all three nights of Wireless 2026

Pakistan: Raid uncovers clinic involved in delivering vulnerable women, selling babies for profit

Pakistan: Raid uncovers clinic involved in delivering vulnerable women, selling babies for profit

Confident Blue Colts ready to face Bhutan in SAFF U20 Championship semifinal at the National Stadium in Malé, Maldives, on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Confident Blue Colts ready to face Bhutan in SAFF U20 Championship semifinal

IPL 2026: When and Where to watch LSG vs DC, know all details

IPL 2026: When and Where to watch LSG vs DC, know all details