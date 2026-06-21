Kanwar Dhillon recalls buying his first bike with his own money

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actor Kanwar Dhillon, presently seen as Sachin in "Udne Ki Aasha", recalled how he bought his first bike with his own earnings.

Speaking during World Motorcycle Day, Kanwar revealed that riding is like a therapy for him.

“Motorcycling has changed my life in a beautiful way. It makes travelling more fun and life much easier because I save a lot of time. For me, riding a motorcycle is therapy. The moment I wear my helmet and start riding, it becomes a very therapeutic experience,” he said.

He added that his love for bikes started at a young age.

Kunwar added, “I was obsessed with two-wheelers right from my childhood. It started with bicycles, and then I became fascinated with motorcycles. I always loved the adrenaline rush that comes with riding a bike, and that pushed me to chase my dream of owning one."

Revealing how he bought his first bike, a Yamaha Fazer 150cc, he said that he had requested his father to buy him the bike so he could travel from college to Aram Nagar every day for auditions.

"We had a deal that I would repay him once I got my first job. When I bagged The Buddy Project, I used my first pay cheque to repay him for the motorcycle. That gave me an incredible sense of achievement because I truly felt that I owned my first bike,” recalled Kunwar.

Now, Kanwar is a proud owner of not one but two motorcycles, including his dream bike, a Kawasaki Ninja 1000cc, which he purchased during his stint on the show "Pandya Store"

“I surprised my family by taking them directly for the delivery. Buying my dream bike through my hard work was a very special moment,” he shared.

However, Kunwar is a firm believer that riding comes with responsibility.

“I never ride without a helmet, and I urge everyone to prioritise safety. Riders should never compromise on helmets, jackets, gloves, riding shoes and safety gear, especially on long rides. Keep your live location shared with your loved ones, stay hydrated, and understand your machine well," he concluded.

--IANS

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