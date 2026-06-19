Kanwar Dhillon opens up on why his father avoided using industry links for his career

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Ahead of Father’s Day, television actor Kanwar Dhillon has revealed why his father avoided using his influence to give him a professional advantage.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he shared that his father intentionally chose not to leverage his influence in the entertainment industry, ensuring that he built his journey on his own merit. Kanwar shared, “I have always thanked him for letting me find my own path and my own journey so that I can own my mistakes, my successes and my failures.”

He also admitted that he wishes he had understood this lesson earlier in his career. The actor also credited his father for giving him a grounded upbringing. He also revealed that Kanwar grew up with mobile phones and gadgets kept at a distance, while he and his brother were encouraged to focus on sports and build discipline.

“He always taught us to fall, get hurt, get up and keep moving ahead. That tough upbringing has benefited me immensely," added Kanwar.

Kanwar said one of the biggest qualities he hopes to inherit from his father is being a devoted family man. “He's an example of being the perfect husband, father and family figure. I wish I can continue to be someone who gives family priority and takes care of everyone around him.”

Kanwar shared that during his childhood, he often saw his father working very hard, taking multiple shifts and staying away from home for long periods to support the family. Seeing this dedication helped him understand the importance of hard work, which he says is also why he now considers himself a workaholic.

“He's a self-made man who came to Bombay with just five hundred rupees in his pocket and built a beautiful life for his family.”

Kanwar further said that if he had to send his father a message this Father’s Day, it would simply be, “Bapu, I'm very proud of you and I love you. I hope I can continue to make you proud in life. Just chillax and enjoy life.”

This year, Father’s Day will be observed on June 21, 2026.

--IANS

ps/