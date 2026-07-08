Kangana Ranaut’s advice to young people: Think with open mind but live conservative life

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her strong opinions, has now shared her take on the modern dating scene.

On Wednesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a long note in which she shared her advice for the young people.

She wrote, “WhatsApp, Instagram, dating apps, benching, ghosting, double/triple digit body counts, crumbing, seeing, testing, filters, stories, drug's, clubs all this and much more and still it's not enough. Passion without a goal or a purpose will find many such random self-destructive expressions, that's why obsession is important but with your career or some skill, to the young and the restless I want to say that channelise your energies in to a constructive path”.

“Think with an open mind but live a conservative life, that way you can avoid jail/boredom/negativity, depression and many such door”, she added.

Modern dating has somewhere also impacted the dynamics of marriages in society leading to a spike in crime related to marriages.

Earlier, the actress joined the jailers, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh on the new season of the streaming reality show ‘Lock Upp’.

Lauding Farah and Riteish's impactful performance as jailers on the reality show, the 'Queen' actress said that these two have been extremely fair while dealing with the contestants. She added that at the same time, they are absolutely uncompromising when it comes to tasks.

Kangana, who was the host of the show during season one, shared, "Farah and Riteish have brought exactly the kind of authority this Lock Upp needed. They've been fair, fearless, and absolutely uncompromising while taking the contestants to task. And as 'Janata Ki Awaaz', I'm here tonight to take that one step further. The audience has been watching every move, and now it's time for their voice to be heard. Trust me, tonight's episode will leave everyone talking”.

The actress also represents the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. She won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Mandi on BJP ticket.

--IANS

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