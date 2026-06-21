Kangana Ranaut thanks her father for her curly hair & baby face

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut is a proud girl's dad. She is elated about the fact that she looks like her father.

Wishing her dad on Father's day this year, the 'Queen' actress thanked her father for passing on his genes, giving her curly hair, baby face, and those blazing eyes.

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress dropped a black-and-white photo of her father, most likely from his wedding day, on the Stories section of her Instagram handle.

Wishing him on Father's Day, Kangana added the text, "Thanks for everything papa above all thanks for those blazing eyes, baby face and curly hair (red heart emoji) Thanks for your blood. Proud to say I look like my papa (red heart emoji) (sic)."

On the work front, Kangana was recently seen leading the drama, "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata", which is a tribute to the courage of the medical workers during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The primary cast of the movie further includes Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Esha Dey, Sayaji Shinde, and Amruta Namdev, along with others.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Kangana shared what it was like working on a female-led set.

She revealed that they used to enjoy a lot of personal conversations on the set on a wide variety of topics ranging from love life to kids, to politics, to art, to cooking.

"We have a wide range of subjects to talk about, especially because they are all opinionated woman, very mentally stimulated. They are also very inquisitive and curious. From politics, to art, to cooking, to children, to husbands, to love affairs, we can talk about it all," Kangana told IANS.

The film was released in the cinema halls on 12 June this year and opened to positive reviews. However, the project failed to perform at the box office.

--IANS

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