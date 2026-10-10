Kangana Ranaut says great-grandfather gave her ‘main character energy’, recalls him passing away during Tanu Weds Manu at 102

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut recently remembered her great-grandfather, Sarju Singh Ranaut, sharing a picture of him on her social media account during Pitru Paksha.

Recalling her childhood memories with him, Kangana described him as a freedom fighter and a renowned politician, crediting him for shaping her personality and giving her the confidence she carries today.

Sharing the picture, Kangana wrote, “Since pitru paksha is going on here is the last picture of my great grandfather when he passed away at 102. When I was small, dada ji adopted me, every thing that I am today I owe it to my dada ji because he always sang a song to wake me up in the mornings, allowed me to play his Secretary when the landline phone rang, he laughed like a laughing Buddha and I could play on his shaking belly and he scolded my parents for being strict with me.”

She further recalled how her great-grandfather made her feel valued and loved, adding, “He gave me the main character energy that I have today, he made me feel seen, heard and loved. When he passed away I was filming Tanu Weds Manu, he was immensely proud of me. Thank you dada ji”

Kangana also described Sarju Singh Ranaut as a freedom fighter and a renowned politician, expressing her gratitude for his influence on her life.

Kangana Ranaut often takes to a social media account to express her opinions ,calling them as strong and unfiltered.

The actress, who is from Himachal Pradesh, is also often seen expressing pride in her state and its culture.

–IANS

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