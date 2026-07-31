Kangana Ranaut recalls playing Maa Sita in 1997, gives ‘aashirwad to all liberals’

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut took a trip down memory lane by sharing a childhood photograph from 1997, where she essayed the role of Maa Sita during a school play based on the Ramayana.

Taking to her social media account, Kangana reposted an old picture captioned "Sweet memories." According to the caption, the picture hails from the 1997 batch of Kangana’s school in Sarkaghat, Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district.

The picture shows a young Kangana dressed as Maa Sita in a red sari, standing beside another student portraying Lord Ram, while a third child dressed as Hanuman kneels in front with folded hands.

She also shared another zoomed version of the picture focusing only on her, and captioned it as, “My aashirwad to all liberals.”

For the uninitiated, Kangana has been making headlines for her remarks on the ongoing Gen Z protests.

In a series of posts on her social media account this week, the actress-politician criticised the protesters and referred to some of them as "gutter chhaap" (street trash), while objecting to the language used by some protestors against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media and during protests.

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in the movie Bharat Bhagya Vidhata.

The movie was a medical drama-thriller based on the courageous staff of Mumbai's Cama and Albless Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks. Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film showed Kangana Ranaut essay the role of a nurse and pay tribute to the doctors, nurses and hospital workers who risked their lives to protect nearly 400 patients during one of India's darkest nights.

The movie received mixed response at the box office.

–IANS

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