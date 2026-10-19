Kangana Ranaut performs Hawan, Kanya poojan on Mahanavratri: May Devi protect us

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut celebrated the auspicious occasion of Maha Navratri by performing a Hawan at her home. The 'Queen' actress also did the Kanya Poojan.

On Monday, Kangana took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of pictures from the festivities. She opted for a blue salwar Kameez with minimal makeup and open curly hair, as she was seen doing the Hawan, followed by an aarti.

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress was also seen putting a tikka and washing the feet of a little girl during the Kanya Poojan.

Wishing for everyone's well-being, Kangana captioned the post, "Today, on this great day of Mahanavratri, we performed Devi worship, havan, and Kanya poojan at home. May Devi protect our country and bless us with happiness and prosperity. Jai Mata di. (sic)."

Many celebs shared glimpses from the Kanya Poojan on social media.

Actor Varun Dhawan was seen enjoying Navratri with a group of children.

In the photo dropped by Varun on Instagram, the 'October' actor was seen sitting on the floor with a group of little girls, who were busy drawing and colouring. Varun held one of the handmade greeting cards that read “Happy Navratri”.

Sharing the picture, Varun posted a caption in Hindi, which translated to, “Heartfelt Navratri wishes to all of you.”

Meanwhile, Kangana embraced the spirit of Navratri with indigenous traditional craft.

She shared a few behind-the-scenes (BTS) moments from a photoshoot in which she looked straight out of a fairytale in a heavily embellished multicolored lehenga choli, accessorized with black bangles and silver jewelry.

“It is such a joy to wear our own indigenous traditional craft and cultural heritage. Also lovely to be in Chhattisgarh for garba festivities. Here’s a lil BTS of the photo shoot,” wrote the 'Queen' actress.

Talking about the significance of Navratri and Garba, she added, “Navratri is the celebration of feminine and Garba is the dance of life. And at the center of it all is Devi (Shakti). Navratri ki shubhkamnaen."

--IANS

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