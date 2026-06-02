President Murmu meets South African Deputy Prez, calls for continued bilateral engagement

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) South African Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, President Murmu noted the growth of bilateral trade between India and South Africa and called for expanding engagement between two nations in sectors like technology, pharmaceuticals, energy, skilling and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

"Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile of South Africa called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President said that India and South Africa share a special friendship that is both historic and contemporary, with both countries being leading voices of the Global South. She noted the steady growth of bilateral trade, and said that both sides should continue to expand mutually beneficial engagement in fields such as technology, pharmaceuticals, energy, MSMEs and skilling," President's Secretariat posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile met Vice President C P Radhakrishnan in New Delhi and discussed bilateral ties with focus on trade, investment, defence cooperation, skills development, and enhancing people-to-people ties.

"Deputy President of South Africa, H.E. Mr Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, met the Vice President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, at Uprashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi today. He was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior Ministers and officials of the Government of South Africa," the Vice President's Office stated in a post on X after the meeting.

"The two leaders held productive discussions on further strengthening the India–South Africa bilateral relations, with a focus on trade, investment, defence cooperation, skills development, and enhancing people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on advancing the priorities of the Global South and enhancing cooperation in multilateral forums," it added.

Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile also met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New Delhi and discussed strengthening cooperation across various sectors.

South African Deputy President Mashatile arrived in New Delhi on May 29 for a six-day visit to India.

"Pleased to meet with Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile of the Republic of South Africa along with his delegation in New Delhi today. Appreciate his strong commitment to deepening our longstanding partnership. Discussed opportunities in trade, investments, MSMEs, digital and infrastructure domains," EAM Jaishankar stated.

"Also agreed that India and South Africa must work closely in international forums," he added.

After concluding his engagements in Delhi, the visiting dignitary will emplane for Hyderabad.

"South Africa and India enjoy a long relationship together which is based on shared history, cultural ties, and a shared vision of the world through its principled approach on non-alignment and supporting the development of the Global South through its promotion of South-South partnerships," read the statement issued by the South African Presidency earlier.

"Both South Africa and India are represented in many multilateral formations that promote this commitment to the development of the Global South and include membership to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), BRICS, IBSA, G20 and IORA," it added.

--IANS

akl/as