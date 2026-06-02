Shruti Haasan recalls watching Kamal Haasan & filmmaker Singeetham create 'masterpieces'

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan recently launched the 'Emaindh' track from Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s forthcoming film "Sing Geetham".

Being associated with the project brought back some fond memories for the 'Saalar' actress, who recalled growing up watching her father, legendary actor Kamal Haasan, at work with the celebrated director.

Looking back at her personal connection with Singeetham, Shruti said, “I’ve had the privilege of watching my Appa work and create masterpieces… Singeetham sir is one such great mind and master.”

She further remembered being a witness to Kamal Haasan and Singeetham's deep conversations around films, dialogues, and filmmaking techniques.

“I didn’t understand much as a kid, but watching them discuss the movie, the dialogues, the techniques they would employ, and fill the room with a unique fragrance of passion and hard work was a blessing to witness,” she recalled.

Shruti also went on to praise the creative spirit of the “wonderfully unique and genius” filmmaker, using the following words: “At 94, Singeetham sir gives us another creation I eagerly await to witness."

She termed his latest film a testament to his tenacity and creativity.

Shruti also revealed the conversation she had with her father after he watched portions of the song and connected with the team of "Sing Geetham".

“He sounded like a family member, so happy to see a brother and a friend win again,” she shared.

Extending her best wishes to the entire team, Shruti claimed that it is films like these that remind her what the energy of a true “movie family” looks and feels like.

Backed by Nag Ashwin under the prestigious banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, "Sing Geetham" has Ayaan, Ahilya Bamroo, and Shalini Kondepudi as the leads, along with Thulasi PA, Benarjee, Sivanarayana, and Agu Stanley as the ancillary cast.

--IANS

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