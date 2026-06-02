Manoj Bajpayee is confident India will emerge stronger on the other side of global conflicts

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) The 3-time National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, is optimistic that India and its countrymen will come out stronger on the other side of the global conflicts that have gripped the planet, of late.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Governor’, and discussed the state of affairs across the world and its impact on India.

The blockade at the Strait of Hormuz has triggered a global fuel crisis impacting the economies of many countries. India, on its part is already going through a rough patch with the Indian currency getting weaker against the Dollar, and oil crisis slowly manifesting itself in daily lives of citizens.

Manoj has full confidence on India and its people given the country’s long civilizational history of emerging unharmed from major challenges.

Manoj told IANS, “If Sri Lanka can come out of a huge crisis where there were people on the road, look at Nepal, what happened there. If these small countries can manage and sort things out, so can India. India has had its own share of experience. It's because of the people, we always manage. The people here make sense of the situation through their own life. They immediately ration their needs if the situations are not favourable”/

He further mentioned, “The world is going through a major conflict, and so is our country. In 2008, the world was affected by a massive recession. Still, we came out of it. As a countryman, I have faith, especially in the strength of the people here, and their patience”.

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen essaying the titular role in ‘Governor’. The film is inspired by true events and brings to light India's worst economic meltdown of the 1990s. The teaser offers a glimpse into a highly compelling story, featuring the National Award-winning actor as an RBI (Rashtriya Bank of India) Governor.

The film is reportedly inspired by S. Venkitaramanan, who served as RBI Governor during India’s 1991 economic crisis and was closely associated with the country’s financial rescue period.

‘Governor’ is presented by Sunshine Pictures, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar. It is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. With lyrics by Javed Akhtar, the music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi. ‘Governor’ is set to release on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

aa/