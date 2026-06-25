Kangana Ranaut marks Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas, calls emergency an attack on Democracy

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) On the occasion of Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas, actress and politician Kangana Ranaut paid tribute by reflecting on the Emergency period in India’s history.

She described it as an attack on democracy. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Queen’ actress posted a strong message highlighting the importance of safeguarding constitutional values and remembering the challenges faced during one of the country’s most controversial political chapters.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the making of her film ‘Emergency,’ she wrote, “Today, we pay homage to all those who steadfastly defended democratic values during one of the darkest chapters in India’s history, the Emergency. The Emergency was a direct assault on our Constitution. It witnessed the suspension of civil liberties, curbs on freedom of expression, arrests of political leaders, journalists, social workers and an assault on institutions that are the bedrock of our democracy.”

“I directed, acted and produced a film on this subject, as a filmmaker it was an extraordinary experience, do watch it on @netflix_in #SamvidhanHatyaDiwas.”

In the clip, Anupam Kher could be heard saying, “I’ m very excited to be working with Kangana as a director. I have worked with her a lot in this film.And I can say with confidence that she is one of the finest directors. Satish Kaushik mentioned, “She believes in details. She's an actor's director.” In the clip, the cast of the film, including Shreyas Talpade among others, praised Kangana’s direction skills.

For the unversed, Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas is observed on June 25 as a reminder of the events that unfolded when the Constitution of India was undermined on June 25, 1975. The day also serves to honour and remember all those who endured hardships during the Emergency period.

On this date in 1975, then-President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed declared a National Emergency under Article 352 of the Constitution, citing internal disturbances as the reason for the proclamation.

The film “Emergency,” based on the Indian Emergency (1975–77), featured Ranaut as former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The movie was released in cinemas on 17 January 2025.

--IANS

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