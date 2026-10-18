October 18, 2026 11:41 AM हिंदी

Kangana Ranaut embraces indigenous traditional craft as she celebrates feminine energy on Navratri

Kangana Ranaut embraces indigenous traditional craft as she celebrates feminine energy on Navratri

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut celebrated the spirit of Navratri by embracing India's indigenous traditional craft and cultural heritage.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Queen’ actress shared behind-the-scenes (BTS) moments from the photoshoot and expressed her joy at wearing traditional attire that reflects the country's rich cultural heritage. “It is such a joy to wear our own indigenous traditional craft and cultural heritage. Also lovely to be in Chhattisgarh for garba festivities. Here’s a lil BTS of the photo shoot,” she wrote.

Ranaut also shared a heartfelt message about the significance of Navratri and Garba, highlighting the festival's connection with feminine energy and the divine feminine. “Navratri is the celebration of feminine and Garba is the dance of life. And at the center of it all is Devi (Shakti). Navratri ki shubhkamnaen,” she added.

Kangana also shared a video from the photoshoot, in which she is seen striking different poses and dancing while showcasing her traditional outfit. The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actress wore a heavily embellished multicolored lehenga choli, which she paired with black bangles and silver jewelry, adding to her festive look.

Kangana also added the song “Nagada Sang Dhol," composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir, with lyrics by Siddharth-Garima, to the video.

Notably, several of her friends and colleagues from the film industry took to the comments section to react to her post. Anupam Kher commented, “You are the bestest.” Orry dropped heart emojis.

On a related note, Sharad Navratri began on October 11, with Ghatasthapana, and will conclude on October 20, with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra.

Interestingly, Kangana Ranaut takes pride in her Himachali roots and often expresses her faith during Hindu festivals, especially Navratri. The actress and BJP MP, who hails from Bhambla in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, often celebrates festivals by following traditions and visiting temples.

--IANS

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