October 11, 2026 11:57 AM हिंदी

Kanchi Kaul on her television comeback: ‘I’m at a stage where I want to trust my instincts’

Kanchi Kaul on her television comeback: ‘I’m at a stage where I want to trust my instincts’

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actress Kanchi Kaul, who made her return to television with the reality show ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’, said she is at a stage in life where she wants to enjoy the journey, trust her instincts and take up projects that genuinely resonate with her.

Reflecting on her return to the small screen, Kanchi said her approach to work has evolved over the years, with greater emphasis on following her instincts and embracing experiences that align with her personal and professional outlook. Reflecting on her return to the screen, Kanchi stated, “I believe there is a difference between returning to where you were and moving forward as the person you’ve become. I’m not coming back to recreate an old chapter; I’m here to experience a new one. The last decade has changed my outlook on work, ambition and life in ways I value deeply.”

“With Pati Patni Aur Panga, I get to reconnect with the audience in a fresh way, and that feels exciting. I’m at a stage where I want to enjoy the journey, trust my instincts and choose work that genuinely resonates with me.”

After nearly a decade-long hiatus from television, Kanchi made her comeback with ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’, where she shared the screen with her husband, actor Shabir Ahluwalia.

On a related note, hosted by Sonali Bendre Behl and Munawar Faruqui, the new season will explore the everyday realities of marriage. The participating couples will navigate a series of entertaining and unpredictable challenges designed to bring out their personalities and relationship dynamics. The second season features Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani, Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul, Deepika Singh and Rohit Raj Goyal, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya, Manoj Tiwari and Surabhi Tiwari, and Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi.

Each couple brings a unique dynamic to the show, offering a glimpse into the different facets of married life.

Produced by Story Weavers Collective, the show premiered on October 10 and airs every Saturday and Sunday on JioHotstar.

--IANS

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Kanchi Kaul on her television comeback: ‘I’m at a stage where I want to trust my instincts’

Kanchi Kaul on her television comeback: ‘I’m at a stage where I want to trust my instincts’