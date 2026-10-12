Kamya Punjabi says Luv Gill needs a ‘serious reality check amid her equation with ScoutOP: ‘looking like a fool’

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Television actress Kamya Punjabi has called out Bigg Boss 20 contestant Love Gill, saying she needs a serious reality check amid her equation with fellow contestant ScoutOP.

The actress took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her views on the ongoing dynamics inside the reality show, further questioning Love’s loyalty and the way she has been navigating her friendships in the house.

In one of her tweets, Kamya wrote, “Love Gill needs a serious reality check and she needs it NOW. Sabke ke samne 'best friend' n ‘Behen’ wali baatein n peeth pichhe distance kaise banayein ka plan? Yeh loyal banne ke chakkar mein she is literally looking like a fool on national TV. Wake up girl #BiggBoss20”

(Love Gill needs a serious reality check, and she needs it now. Talking about being someone's ‘best friend’ and ‘sister’ in front of everyone, while secretly planning how to create distance behind their backs? In trying to prove her loyalty, she is literally looking like a fool on national television. Wake up, girl.)

In another tweet, Kamya appeared to express support for contestant Qazi Touqeer, writing, “Rone waale toh yahan bohot hain magar, Teri aankh ke harr ek aansu mein teri sacchai dikhti hai.... #BiggBoss20 #Qazi”

(There are many people who cry here, but every single tear in your eyes reflects your truth.)

She also took a dig at those she perceived to be insecure about the attention another contestant was receiving. Kamya wrote, “Kamaal ki insecurity hai inn logon ki, kehte hai baat karenge toh yeh hit hoga isse baat hi naa karo... jisse aap log baat nahi karna chahte na baahar aake dekho harr koi ussi ki baat kar raha hai Shine on #Qazi #BiggBoss20”

(These people are incredibly insecure. They say that if they talk to someone, that person will become popular, so they should simply stop talking to them. But the very person you don't want to talk to? Once you step outside, you'll see that everyone is talking about them. Shine on, Qazi)

Talking about Kamya Punjabi herself, is no stranger to the Bigg Boss house. The television actress had participated in Season 7 of Bigg Boss in 2013, where she competed alongside contestants including Gauahar Khan, Tanisha Mukerji, Kushal Tandon, VJ Andy, Armaan Kohli, Pratyusha Banerjee, Ajaz Khan and Sangram Singh.

Talking about the controversy surrounding Love Gill and ScoutOP, it intensified after a clip showing their physical closeness circulated on social media. Kamya had earlier questioned the shift from their previously described brother-sister equation, asking whether their behaviour was harmless fun or crossing boundaries.

The discussion grew after ScoutOP reportedly admitted to fellow contestant Yung DSA that he had developed feelings for Love and felt possessive when he saw her interacting with Gullu. Scout, however, described his feelings as sibling-like. His real-life girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, also addressed the speculation, saying she wanted him to succeed and that she would not change her feelings because of a few clips or how situations appeared on screen.

The matter also came up during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, when host Salman Khan reprimanded ScoutOP and Yung DSA over their behaviour and the former’s body language around the actress.

–IANS

rd/