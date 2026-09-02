Kalpana Iyer demands ‘decency to be informed if work doesn’t work out’: Not asking to be treated like a diva, but respect

Mumbai, September 2 (IANS) Veteran actress Kalpana Iyer has made a heartfelt appeal to people in the entertainment industry, requesting that if someone approaches her for work and the opportunity does not materialise, they should at least have the “decency” to inform her.

Taking to her social media account, Kalpana Iyer said she does not expect special treatment or to be treated like a “diva”, but believes that basic respect and communication should not be too much to ask for.

“If you contact me for work and it doesn’t work out it’s OK but Atleast have the decency to inform me,” she wrote.

She further shared, “We can always work some other time…it’s Life and @70 I know that for Sure. So Please . Be Fair Be Decent and Be Kind”

In the accompanying caption, Kalpana Iyer elaborated on why she chose to speak about the issue. She wrote, “I have been trying hard to be decent about everything and not get upset about things over which I have no control but it’s not fair to me to be honest because…I want to do Everything that comes my way and I don’t want to be treated like Some DIVA but I expect Decency and Respect that is not asking for too much.”

She added, “I don’t expect Everything to work out because it’s a New World Order and I’m sensible enough to know that Times have Changed and People will have their Own Rules and Agenda and I May not be The Person they want to Support but I’m Human and I’m not asking for any Sympathy or Special Treatment. I want Work fair and Square and if you Contact me I am Grateful but if it is not Happening Tell me, Inform me, ask me and I will try to understand and Maybe I will try to make Changes and offer Alternatives.”

She further added, “You Never Know…it will Work for You and Me. Please Don’t Presume or Assume Just Ask Me and I’ll be Happy and Thankful. I am naming no one Person or Any One in Particular because That is not What This Post Is About. It is about a 70 year old Saying BE FAIR and DECENT and I Think I Can Expect This From You.”

Talking about Kalpana Iyer, the actress had found herself in the spotlight after a video of her dancing to her iconic song ‘Rambha Ho’ went viral on social media, in January this year.

At the age of 69, the actress had recreated the popular dance number at the wedding celebrations of a friend's son in Siliguri.

The video quickly spread across social media, bringing her back into the public conversation decades after she originally performed the song.

The remix was also fuelled by the use of ‘Rambha Ho’ in filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which introduced the iconic number to a new generation.

For the uninitiated, Kalpana had originally performed the song in the 1981 film Armaan.

The viral moment also prompted Iyer to speak openly about her desire to return to acting. She has said that she is open to working in Hindi films as well as television, OTT, stage shows, advertising and reality shows, provided the role is appropriate for her age.

On the professional front, Kalpana Iyer , apart from‘Rambha Ho’, has also delivered hits like ‘Hari Om Hari’ and ‘Jab Chhaye Tera Jadoo’. Her acting credits include films such as Satte Pe Satta, Disco Dancer, Anjaam, Raja Hindustani and Hum Saath Saath Hain.

After stepping away from the Hindi film industry, Iyer moved to Dubai in 1999 and worked in the restaurant business.

–IANS

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