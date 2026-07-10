Kalpana Iyer recalls young Kareena Kapoor’s visit to 'Raja Hindustani' set with sister Karisma: ‘I knew she would become a star’

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Veteran actress Kalpana Iyer has shared a nostalgic memory of a young Kareena Kapoor from the sets of the 1996 film “Raja Hindustani.”

Recalling the time when Kareena would visit the sets with her sister Karisma Kapoor, Kalpana revealed that she was instantly captivated by the young girl’s charm and beauty. In her recent post, she shared that she had told her hairdresser at the time that Kareena would become a star one day — a prediction that came true much sooner than she expected. Calling it a precious memory, Kalpana looked back on Kareena’s early days before she became one of Bollywood’s leading actresses.

Taking to Instagram, she posted her throwback photos from the song ‘Pardesi Pardesi’ and wrote, “I have danced in about approximately 80 / 100 Dance numbers in Hindi movies & many other Movies in Various Languages and it maybe more but certainly not Less is my opinion and not every Dance resonates with me today nor did it do so when I actually Shot for some of them … but it was my Calling and it was A Job and My Choice and absolutely important for Reasons that I have been clear about …I just needed Work with dignity and respect and Thankfully I had All of that and it Brought in the Money which was so needed and so very important and I don’t have any regrets… But Some Films are Special…”

“Some Dances remain in your Heart and your Life Forever and They make a Home inside your Body and Never Leave you…. I have a few of them and I cherish them for Various Reasons but 1 is beyond and Above Any of the Others that I Love and nothing else can compare…It was the Outcome of A director with a Vision and A Cameraman who was a Master in his Craft and A Young Dance Director with a Passion so Raw and so Intense and A Hero who was and is a Talented Actor and a Perfectionist and The Music Director Uffffffff … Mind blowing and Singers Epic and Superb …I was in Heaven… it was Shot at Night and it took 2 weeks of Intense Labor and Total Submission from Every Single Person on The Sets of Raja Hindustani and Pardesi Pardesi was The Result of Sheer Hard Work and Incredible Talent All Around.”

Kalpana Iyer concluded by writing, “I owe a huge Thanks to Dharmesh Darshan and a huge Hug to Manish Malhotra for my Costume and For Explaining the Look he had Visualized ( I drew the Tattoo type Bindi on my Forehead Every Single Day for 2 Weeks aaaahhhh it was so therapeutic to just keep drawing I love the Memory) . My Favorite Memory is of A Sweet Young Girl …Who would come to be with her sister for a While and I would keep Staring at Her and keep Telling my Hair Dresser She is So Beautiful and She Will Become a Star Soon and She did and Sooner Than I Thought… That young girl Was Kareena Kapoor Precious Memories..Raja Hindustani.”

Kareena Kapoor would often visit her sister Karisma Kapoor on the sets of the 1996 blockbuster ‘Raja Hindustani.’ The movie featured Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The film followed the story of a small-town cab driver who falls in love with a wealthy young woman.

--IANS

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