July 12, 2026 4:26 PM हिंदी

Kalpana Iyer recalls career struggles: ‘I had to endure disrespect and settle for mediocre roles’

Kalpana Iyer recalls career struggles: ‘I had to endure disrespect and settle for mediocre roles’

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Veteran actress and former beauty queen Kalpana Iyer has opened up about the challenging phase of her career.

She shared a candid insight into the struggles she faced in the entertainment industry. In her recent post on Instagram, Kalpana revealed how changing circumstances and evolving mindsets led her to make difficult choices, including accepting limited opportunities and roles despite facing hardships. Recalling her journey, Kalpana spoke about the pressures of survival in the industry and the compromises she had to navigate during that period.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of throwback pictures from her films. Alongside it, she penned a lengthy note that read, “The television industry Journey began for me when An Amazing Woman and A Brilliant Creative Woman Visualized Me In A Role No One Else Could Have Imagined Before Her …It took Guts them days because My Image Was of a Dancer and a Vamp and All Negative Roles Were my Forte but She Saw Something And I agreed to do My 1st Television Serial because she convinced me that I could and I wanted to do it for Myself and Her and I Agreed to do KASHISH for CPC Delhi to be Directed By A Very Brilliant Director MS Meena Vaishnavi..” (sic)

Kalpana Iyer added, “A Move that Would Give Me Some amazing Opportunities to Grow and Do Some Amazing and Wonderful Roles and Characters in …Banegi Apni Baat, Dillagi , Junoon,Dard , Waqt Yule Love Stories., Chandrakanta, Kurukshetra , Farmaan, Margarita and many More for a long long time Television Kept me Busy and Gave me So Much Pleasure and Financially it was Comfortable and I Was Happy With My Life…Then a few Changes took place and Without Sounding Bitter I have to Admit that All The Changes did not Work in My Favor because a New Mindset and A New Kind of Attitude became the Norm and Slowly I Had to either Endure Disrespect and settle for Mediocre Roles and Pittance in the name of Fee and Simply Understand that in order to Survive I would have to Accept Anything and Everything and Any Role without Complaining.”

“My Principles and Values could not be traded for Anything and I would never and I did not Short Sell Integrity for Work EVER so…. I Quit and moved on.”

Kalpana Iyer entered the entertainment industry as a model and gained recognition after winning a beauty pageant. She went on to become a familiar face in Hindi cinema during the late 1970s and 1980s, earning popularity for her performances as a dancer and character artiste.

Throughout her career, she was featured in several notable films, including ‘Disco Dancer,' ‘Satte Pe Satta,' ‘Anokha Rishta,' 'Armaan,' ‘Humse Hai Zamana,' and 'Wardat,' among others.

--IANS

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