Kalki 2898 AD 2 makers greet Prabhas on birthday with special BTS video

Hyderabad, Oct 23 (IANS) The makers of director Nag Ashwin's eagerly awaited magnum opus 'Kalki 2898 AD 2' on Friday marked the birthday of the film's lead actor, Prabhas, by unveiling a special BTS clip.

The clip offers a glimpse of the actor’s return to the sets of Kalki 2898 AD 2, hinting at the next chapter of the much-loved franchise.

Sharing the video on social media using the film's official movie handle, the makers wished the actor, calling him the “Superhero of Indian cinema” and the “Darling of every generation.”

The post read, “To the superhero of Indian cinema… Happy Birthday to the Darling of every generation, Rebel Star #Prabhas. We are excited to embark on another epic cinematic journey with you… #Kalki2898AD ️ #HappyBirthdayPrabhas.”

Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house producing the film, on its X timeline wrote, "Wishing the Darling of millions, our dearest REBEL STAR @actorprabhas a Super Happy Birthday. Welcome back to the next chapter of #Kalki2898AD universe! #HappyBirthdayPrabhas."

The video offers a behind-the-scenes look at Prabhas back on the sets of Kalki 2898 AD 2, dressed as Bhairava, as director Nag Ashwin directs him through a scene. It captures the actor getting ready to step back into the world of Kalki 2898 AD, giving fans a peek into the making of the much-awaited sequel.

Prabhas won audiences over as Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD, with his blend of humour, swagger and action making the character a fan favourite. The film’s unique mix of Indian mythology and futuristic storytelling also left audiences eager to see how the saga would unfold in the sequel.

For the unaware, director Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD recently added another milestone to its achievements by winning two National Film Awards this year.

The 2024 blockbuster featured Prabhas alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Set in a dystopian future and rooted in Indian mythology, the film follows a world awaiting Kalki. While details of Kalki 2898 AD 2 remain under wraps, the birthday glimpse has further heightened anticipation for the next chapter of the epic saga.

--IANS

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