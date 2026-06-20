Kalidas Jayaram-starrer Many Many Happy Returns' shooting wrapped!

Chennai, June 20 (IANS) Actor Kalidas Jayaram, who plays the lead in director Ahammed Khabeer's upcoming slice of life drama 'Many Many Happy Returns', on Saturday announced that film's shooting had now been wrapped up.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a post of appreciation for the entire unit of the film, Kalidas Jayaram wrote, " 'Many Many Happy Returns'! Sitting here with my director @ahammed_khabeer, I’m feeling a deep sense of gratitude. Playing the lead in a slice-of-life film like this has been such a wholesome experience."

The actor went on to point out why the film was special. He said, "What made this journey truly special was the environment on set. Every single day, the crew went above and beyond to ensure the ambience was perfectly set for my performance, allowing me to be completely vulnerable and honest in front of the camera. It is truly rare to find a group of people who are as talented as they are , and I feel so fortunate to have worked with such a cool, supportive team and such incredible co-actors who made every scene feel alive."

Kalidas went on to thank the direction team for their fantastic effort. He wrote, "A massive thank you to our direction team for their tireless effort, especially @jobin_john_varghese who not only played a key role in the direction team but also co-wrote this story with so much heart. I am also deeply grateful to our DOP @jithin_stanislaus for his beautiful vision, to Govind Vasantha for creating music that speaks to the soul of the film, and to our brilliant editor, @maheshbhuvanend for his dedication to shaping our narrative."

The actor went on to conclude the post by saying, "I’ve truly enjoyed this process and am looking forward to the next steps. I can’t wait for you all to see what this team has crafted. And that’s that PACK UP!!! it’s officially over!"

Meanwhile, director Ahammed Khabeer, for his part, took to his Instagram page to announce the wrapping up of shooting. Posting an image that read "Wrap Up", the director wrote, "This film is personal. Most special & memorable one I’ve made. Thank you, my cast & crew. Grateful. #manymanyhappyreturns #packup #2026release."

--IANS

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