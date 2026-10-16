Kalaiyarasan, Anandhi-starrer 'Titanic' to finally hit screens on October 23

Chennai, Oct 16 (IANS) Director Janakiraman's romantic comedy, 'Titanic', featuring actors Kalaiyarasan and Anandhi in the lead, will finally hit screens on October 23 this year, its makers have now announced.

The film, which has been awaiting a release for at least four years, is a full-fledged romantic comedy that has been produced by well known producer C V Kumar.

Director Janakiraman, who announced the release date of his film through a statement, which he shared on his social media timelines, said, "After years of hard work, dedication, and overcoming numerous hurdles, we have finally cleared all the obstacles and are ready to bring our film to the big screen."

He went on to say, "Due to limited theatre availability, we have scheduled the release of Titanic (Tamil) for 23rd October. We strongly believe that a good film will always find its place in the hearts of its audience, regardless of when it arrives."

Stating that his film Titanic was a beautiful journey filled with love, laughter, emotions, and fun, he said, "I promise that this film will take you back to your school days, remind you of your first love, and walk you through the journey of love from those innocent moments to married life. It is a story that I hope will make you smile, laugh, reminisce, and connect with your own life experiences."

"As a filmmaker, nothing means more to me than seeing our film connect with you and become a memorable part of your lives," Janakiraman said and added, "I sincerely request your love, support, and encouragement for our film, Titanic (Tamil). Your support means everything to our entire team. See you in theatres on 23rd October!"

Apart from Kalaiyarasan and Anandhi, the film will also feature several other gifted actors including actress Ashna Zaveri and actor Kaali Venkat.

The film, which has cinematoraphy by Ballu, has music by Nivas Prasanna and editing by Radhakrishnan Dhanapal and Ignatious Aswin.

--IANS

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