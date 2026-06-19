‘Kala Hiran’ producer receives second death threat within 24 hours, seeks immediate police help

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) ‘Kala Hiran’ producer Amit Jani, who on June 18 had alleged that he is receiving threats from Pakistan ahead of the release of the film, has now claimed that he received a second death threat within 24 hours, just hours after reporting an earlier threat to the police.

In a fresh complaint submitted to the police in Jodhpur, the producer took to X, where he shared a picture of the complaint letter and claimed that an unidentified caller threatened to kill him within three days.

He wrote as the caption: “For the second time in 24 hours, I have been threatened with murder; the moment the first case was registered, the second threat arrived. I request @Igp_Jodhpur @CP_Jodhpur @RajPoliceHelp @PoliceRajasthan @RajPoliceHelp @RajGovOfficial @HMOIndia to kindly take the trouble of immediately registering a case and getting the person issuing this threat arrested.”

The letter read: “Mujhe aaj Pakistani aatankvaadi Shahzad Brahmadag Bugti dwaara bhi dhamki di gayi thi, jiski soochna maine aapke thane mein darj karai hai. (Earlier today, I also received a threat from Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Brahmadag Bugti, regarding which I have already lodged a complaint at your police station.)”

“Ek baar punah mujhe mere mobile number 9811999801 par raat 11:06 PM par 9735279983 se dhamki bhara call aaya hai. Dhamki dene wale ki aawaaz ko surakshit (record) kar liya gaya hai. Dhamki dene wala bata raha hai ki vah film actor Salman Khan ka fan hai aur vah mujhe agle teen din ke andar murder kar dega.”

(Once again, I received a threatening phone call on my mobile number 9811999801 at 11:06 PM from the number 9735279983. The voice of the caller has been safely recorded. The caller claimed to be a fan of film actor Salman Khan and threatened to murder me within the next three days.)

“Gyaatavya hai ki vigat no. 32 Ummed Heritage mein ruka hua hoon tatha aaj bhi teen ghante ke antaraal mein mujhe yah hatya ki doosri dhamki mili hai. (It is pertinent to mention that I am currently staying at No. 32, Ummed Heritage. This is the second death threat I have received today within a span of three hours.)”

He requested the police to arrest the person issuing these threats and register a case on his complaint.

“Kripya dhamki dene wale ko giraftar karne tatha mera mukadma darj karne ka kasht karein. Mujhe aashanka hai ki yah dhamki dene wala aatankvaadi bhi ho sakta hai aur aatankvaadi Shahzad Brahmadag Bugti ka gurga bhi ho sakta hai. Choonki mujhe maatra teen din ka samay diya gaya hai, isliye prarthana hai ki mukadma darj karte hue sheeghra iski giraftari karane ka kasht karein.”

(I request you to kindly arrest the person issuing these threats and register a case on my complaint. I fear that the caller may be a terrorist or an associate of terrorist Shahzad Brahmadag Bugti. Since I have been given only three days' time, I earnestly request that a case be registered immediately and the accused be arrested at the earliest.)

It was on June 18, when Jani took to X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note in which he shared the details of the threat issued to him by a “Pakistani terrorist” as the latter sided with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

He wrote, “I am receiving calls and messages late at night from Shahzad Bhatti, the declared Pakistani terrorist, threatening to kill me in a drone and grenade attack while taking Salman Khan's side. I have informed the Ministry of Home Affairs, Rajasthan Police, and CRPF officials.

“Salman Khan is fighting on two fronts, on one side, there is a hearing today in the Delhi High Court against him for the ‘Kala Hiran’ case, on the other side, he has already orchestrated thousands of threats through his toolkit.”

“Kala Hiran” is based on the blackbuck poaching case involving Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Since, the film is inpisred from real life events, the producer has alleged tremendous pressure from the superstar to not release the film.

He further mentioned, “When I didn't get scared by the threat that came in the name of D Company, now they have gotten declared terrorist Shahzad Bhatti to call and message me... SHAME ON YOUR STARDOM AND FAKE SLOGAN OF BEING HUMAN But I am not scared. Even if I am murdered, after my death, my team will release ‘Kala Hiran’ so that the world can see the Bishnoi community's saga of struggle and history of sacrifice (sic)”.

--IANS

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