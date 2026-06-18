‘Kala Hiran’ producer Amit Jani alleges Salman Khan threatening him through a ‘Pakistani terrorist’

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Producer Amit Jani, who has bankrolled the upcoming film ‘Kala Hiran’, has alleged that he is receiving threats from Pakistan ahead of the release of the film.

On Thursday, he took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a long note in which he shared the details of the threat issued to him by a “Pakistani terrorist” as the latter sided with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

He wrote, “I am receiving calls and messages late at night from Shahzad Bhatti, the declared Pakistani terrorist, threatening to kill me in a drone and grenade attack while taking Salman Khan's side. I have informed the Ministry of Home Affairs, Rajasthan Police, and CRPF officials. Salman Khan is fighting on two fronts, on one side, there is a hearing today in the Delhi High Court against him for the ‘Kala Hiran’ case, on the other side, he has already orchestrated thousands of threats through his toolkit”.

The film is based on the blackbuck poaching case involving Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Since, the film is inpisred from real life events, the producer has alleged tremendous pressure from the superstar to not release the film.

He further mentioned, “When I didn't get scared by the threat that came in the name of D Company, now they have gotten declared terrorist Shahzad Bhatti to call and message me... SHAME ON YOUR STARDOM AND FAKE SLOGAN OF BEING HUMAN But I am not scared. Even if I am murdered, after my death, my team will release ‘Kala Hiran’ so that the world can see the Bishnoi community's saga of struggle and history of sacrifice (sic)”.

Earlier, the producer had alleged that he is initiating legal action against actor Govind Namdeo. The producer earlier took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a video in which he lashed out at the actor for making false statements, and saying that he worked on the film under the false pretext.

Prior to this, the producer had alleged that he got a court notice from Salman, which the former tore in front of the camera.

--IANS

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