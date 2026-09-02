Kajol's playtime with Ishita Dutta & Vatsal Sheth's son Vaayu: My dose of serotonin

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol was seen spending some quality time with Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth's son Vaayu.

In her recent Instagram post published on Wednesday, Kajol treated the netizens to an adorable photo of her hugging the little munchkin as she lovingly held him in her arms. Both of them were flaunting their infectious smile as they posed for the camera together.

In the second photo from the post, we also got a glimpse of Ishita standing behind Kajol and little Vaayu, as she admired the two.

Kajol captioned the post, "Today's dose of serotonin (sic)".

It must be noted that Kajol and Ajay Devgn share a great bond with Ishita and Vatsal. Ajay has worked with both of them - Ishita in the 'Drishyam' series and Vatsal in 'Taarzan: The Wonder Car'. He was seen playing the father of Ishita and Vatsal in these projects. While Kajol has not shared the screen with either of them, she is often seen enjoying their company at various events.

Kajol even celebrated her birthday with Vatsal as both of them share the same date of birth.

Ishita and Vatsal first met on the set of the popular television show, "Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar". They fell for one another, and after being in a relationship for some time, they finally got married in 2017.

In July 2023, the couple welcomed their first child, son Vaayu.

Vatsal and Ishita embraced parenthood for the second time as they were blessed with a baby girl, Veda, in June 2025.

Ishita keeps sharing titbits from her motherhood journey on social media.

On Wednesday, she revealed that the past few days had been difficult for her as she was dealing with a viral infection, along with cough, and cold. However, she added that things were better now.

“Finally together Last few days have been tough Viral, cough, cold and medicines Definitely not what we planned Hoping no more this season...." Ishita mentioned on her Insta Stories.

--IANS

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