Kajol wishes Amitabh Bachchan on 84th birthday, calls him a ‘witty and uber cool natural phenomenon’

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actress Kajol extended warm birthday wishes to megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 84th birthday.

She described him as a “witty and uber cool natural phenomenon” and wished him good health and happiness. Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a heartfelt message for the veteran actor, writing, “Happy birthday our witty and uber cool natural phenomenon! Wish u health and happiness always.”

In the photograph, Kajol could be seen beaming with joy as she shared a warm hug with Amitabh Bachchan. The picture appears to be from her appearance on the megastar’s popular quiz-based reality show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati.”

Kajol and Amitabh Bachchan have shared screen space in several films over the years, including “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna” and “Helicopter Eela,” in which they appeared in different capacities.

Amitabh Bachchan turned 84 on October 11. Several celebrities took to social media to extend their heartfelt birthday wishes to the legendary actor. Among those who penned warm messages for the Bollywood icon were actors Sanjay Dutt, Kamal Haasan and Suniel Shetty, celebrating his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and wishing him happiness and good health.

The ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’ actor shared his image with Big B and wrote, “Dear Sir, happy birthday and may God bless you. You have always loved me, and I thank you for that. You are my hero, and I have learnt so much from you. Just to work with you is an honour for me. Happy birthday again Sir, and love you.”

Suniel Shetty wrote, “No matter how many times I meet you there's still that same excitement… that same sense of wonder I felt growing up watching you. Every interaction leaves me with something to learn and another reason to admire you. Always grateful…always in awe. Happy Birthday Sir.”

Work-wise, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen on the big screen in the 2024 Tamil action drama “Vettaiyan,” which also starred Rajinikanth.

--IANS

ps/