October 15, 2026 11:18 AM हिंदी

Kajol shares ‘purane din’ pics with Tanuja, Ajay Devgn, shares glimpse of her younger days

Kajol shares ‘purane din’ pics with Tanuja, Ajay Devgn, shares glimpse of her younger days

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Actress Kajol has taken a trip down memory lane, further giving fans a glimpse of her younger days through a series of vintage pictures featuring her loved ones shared on social media.

The actress took to X, (formerly Twitter), and shared the pictures with the hashtag “#puranedin”, revisiting moments from the past through a collection of pictures capturing different phases of her life.

The montage features many old portraits of Kajol, showcasing her looks from her early years in the film industry. From glamorous looks featuring statement jewellery and voluminous hairstyles to more candid frames, the collection offers a glimpse into the fashion and style of the 90s era.

The collection includes photographs of Kajol as a young child with her mother Tanuja.

Her other frames feature her alongside Ajay Devgn followed by a poster starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Known for her expressive performances, the actress went on to establish herself as one of the leading stars of the 1990s.

Kajol made her acting debut with the 1992 film “Bekhudi” and gained wider recognition with films such as “Baazigar”, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, “Gupt”, “Ishq” and “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya”.

Her performances in films such as “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” and “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...” further cemented her popularity.

Over the years, Kajol has also explored a variety of roles in films such as “Fanaa”, “My Name Is Khan” and “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”, balancing mainstream entertainers with performances in more emotionally driven narratives.

On the personal front, she is married to superstar Ajay Devgn and the couple is blessed with two kids, Nysa and Yug.

–IANS

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