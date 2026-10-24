October 24, 2026 12:45 PM हिंदी

Kajol shares joyful moments with Jaya Bachchan & Tanuja at Durga Puja, Nysa & Yug serve bhog

Kajol shares joyful moments with Jaya Bachchan & Tanuja at Durga Puja, Nysa & Yug serve bhog

Mumbai, October 24 (IANS) Bollywood star Kajol offered a glimpse into her family-filled Durga Puja celebrations on Friday night.

Sharing a montage of videos and photographs she captured moments of devotion, laughter, togetherness and festivity at Mumbai’s North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal.

Sharing the compilation on her social media account, Kajol reflected on the emotions that she felt during Durga Puja.

“Every single year, these few days just fly by in a blur of love, family chaos, and bhog! Seeing everyone come together, laugh till our stomachs hurt, and bow before Maa... there’s no feeling like it in the world #DuggaDugga,” she wrote.

The montage captures Kajol participating in the puja rituals, interacting with family members and sharing lighthearted moments with relatives and friends.

Many clips show her children, Nysa Devgn and Yug Devgn, joining the festivities and slap serve bhog to the devotees.

Kajol is seen dressed in an elegant red saree in some of the moments, while Nysa opts for a light-coloured traditional outfit and Yug is seen in a red kurta. The compilation also features veteran actor and Kajol’s mother, Tanuja, as well as her sister, Tanishaa Mukerji.

One of the highlights of the celebrations is Kajol’s fun camaraderie with veteran actor Jaya Bachchan. In a picture shared from the festivities, the two are seen hugging each other tightly.

For the uninitiated, Kajol has maintained a longstanding association with the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja.

The association has been closely linked to her extended family for generations. The celebrations regularly see members of the Mukerji family come together to welcome devotees and participate in the festivities.

–IANS

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