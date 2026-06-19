Kajol remembers late father on birth anniversary: Still don't know how to do this without you

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol remembered her late father, Shomu Mukherjee, on his birth anniversary on Friday.

In a short yet heartfelt note on social media, Kajol revealed that even after so many years of his passing, she still does not feel fully equipped to deal with life without her dad.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actress wrote on her official Instagram handle, "Dear dad, I still don't know how to do this without you (sic)."

The post was accompanied by the caption, "Miss u every day.. #daddysgirlforever (sic)."

For those who do not know, Shomu Mukherjee was a director, writer, and producer, known for his work in movies such as "Ek Bar Mooskura Do", "Nanha Shikari", "Chhailla Babu", "Fiffty Fiffty", "Lover Boy", "Pathar Ke Insan", and "Sangdil Sanam".

While making "Ek Baar Muskura Do", he met actress Tanuja, and the two eventually fell in love.

They finally tied the knot in 1973. The couple has two daughters, actresses Kajol and Tanisha.

However, Shomu Mukherjee passed away on 10 April 2008 after suffering a heart attack. He was 64 at the time.

Kajol keeps remembering her late father through her social media posts.

During Father's Day last year, the ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...' actress shared a nostalgic note, revealing that it was her dad who taught her to be bold, proud, and unapologetically herself.

Recalling how he fondly referred to her as his “tigress”, Kajol penned, “Confidence is the one thing people say I have in abundance.. here’s to the man who gave it to me and taught it to me .. he used to call me his tigress and always told me to be as loud and proud as I wanted without a filter! It’s his birthday this week as well and somehow it seems appropriate that Father’s Day comes so close to his birthday. #loveyouda #missyoueveryday #happyfathersday.”

--IANS

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