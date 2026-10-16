Kajol gives us a glimpse of today's Anjali as ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ turns 28 years old

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) One of Bollywood's most iconic movies, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, completed 28 years since its release on Friday. Commemorating the milestone, Kajol took a trip down memory lane and recreated her look as Anjali from the drama, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji.

The photos featured Kajol posing in a red jacket with short hair and minimal makeup, giving us an idea of how Anjali might look today.

She also wrote a hilarious caption to go with the images, "Can magic ever be recreated? Here’s Anjali a couple of years later (sic)."

Earlier today, the maker of the drama, Karan Johar, also uploaded a clip on his Instagram that included some precious memories from the film.

KJo's latest post opened with Shah Rukh Khan’s popular dialogue from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, “Pyaar dosti hai,” followed by some of Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani's BTS masti on the set, along with musical sequences.

At the end, we could once again hear Shah Rukh's dialogue, “Hum ek baar jeete hain, ek baar marte hain, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai, aur pyaar bhi ek baar hota hai.”

The director further added the caption, “Our ode to everything pyaar & dosti Happy #28YearsOfKuchKuchHotaHai to all of us! Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (sic).”

Dropping the nostalgic video on his Insta Stories, KJo simply wrote, “28 years” followed by some heart emoticons.

The core cast of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ has Shah Rukh as Rahul, Kajol as Anjali, and Rani Mukerji as Tina. The movie also saw Salman Khan as Aman.

The first directorial venture of Karan Johar, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ holds a special place in the hearts of movie buffs even now.

The songs such as ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ and ‘Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai’ composed by Jatin-Lalit, also gained a lot of popularity among music lovers.

--IANS

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