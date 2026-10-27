October 27, 2026 8:56 PM हिंदी

Kajal, Neelam script history as two Indian women reach U20 World Championships finals for first time

Kajal, Neelam script history as two Indian women reach U20 World Wrestling Championships finals for first time in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday. Photo credit: WFI

Astana, Oct 27 (IANS) Indian wrestling achieved a new milestone on Tuesday as Kajal Dhochak and Neelam Sirohi earned places in the World Championships finals, giving the country two women competing for gold at the same edition for the first time.

Kajal will challenge Ukraine’s Anastasiya Alpyeyeva for the 76kg title, while Neelam faces Japan’s Yui Susaki in the 50kg final. Their achievement builds on the breakthrough made by Anshu Malik in 2021, when she became the first Indian woman to reach a World Championships final and claimed silver.

“Having two Indian women in the World Championships finals is a proud moment for Indian wrestling. Kajal’s comeback showed tremendous belief and courage, while Neelam’s performance reflected her preparation and composure. Their success is a credit to the wrestlers, their coaches and everyone supporting them. We wish both athletes the very best as they compete for gold,” said Sanjay Singh, President, Wrestling Federation of India.

For 18-year-old Kajal, the result marks an impressive transition to the senior stage after two U20 world titles. Making her senior World Championships debut, she recovered from 1-7 down to defeat Kyrgyzstan’s Aiperi Medet Kyzy 10-7 in the semifinals. Her earlier victories came against Lithuania’s Kamile Griskiene Gaucaite and Mongolia’s Davaanasan Enkh Amar.

Neelam, 26, secured her final berth with a 7-3 semifinal win against Kazakhstan’s Zeinep Bayanova. She had previously defeated Belarus’ Natallia Varakina 6-0 and progressed through the quarterfinals following the injury withdrawal of Russia’s Elizaveta Smirnova.

The two finalists now have an opportunity to turn a historic day for Indian women’s wrestling into a first world title.

Elsewhere, Rajnita remains in contention for bronze in 65kg and will meet Japan’s Nana Ikehata in repechage. Her campaign included an 8-6 win against 2024 world silver medallist Kateryna Zelenykh before a defeat to Moldova’s Irina Ringaci.

Neha Sharma exited the 57kg competition in the round of 16, while India’s Greco-Roman campaign ended without a medal.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Malaysia women keep semifinals hopes alive as Bangladesh, Canada and Malaysia men win on Day Five of the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: CWKC

Commonwealth Kabaddi C'ship: Malaysia women keep semis hopes alive as Bangladesh, Canada and Malaysia men win

Indian nationals travelling to UAE advised to take adequate medical insurance with repatriation cover

Indian nationals travelling to UAE advised to take adequate medical insurance with repatriation cover

Indian trio Arkesh Bhatia, Anshul Mishra and Ribhav Verma seek big rewards at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship Golf at Te Arai Links’ South Course in New Zealand from October 29 to November 1. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Indian trio Bhatia, Mishra and Verma seek big rewards at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

In border villages of J&K, PMAY turns dreams into reality; beneficiaries grateful to govt

In border villages of J&K, PMAY turns dreams into reality; beneficiaries grateful to govt

Eyes on Ardh Kumbh: Uttarakhand CM Dhami presents Rs 7,844 crore supplementary budget (Photo: X of Chief Minister Uttarakhand)

Eyes on Ardh Kumbh: Uttarakhand CM Dhami presents Rs 7,844 crore supplementary budget

Mosques under threat will rise again; Muslims must stay firm: Arshad Madani (Photo: @ArshadMadani007/X)

Mosques under threat will rise again; Muslims must stay firm: Arshad Madani

EU condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, Red Sea shipping

EU condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, Red Sea shipping

'That's why I praised my team': Daren Sammy backs his 2-2 praise for West Indies against 'dangerous' India in the recently-concluded T20I series in India. Photo credit: IANS

'That's why I praised my team': Sammy backs his 2-2 praise for Windies against 'dangerous' India

Boxing: Aditya bags gold in U19 World Championships with dominant win (Credit: BFI)

Boxing: Aditya bags gold in U19 World Championships with dominant win

India-Indonesia Special Forces exercise Garuda Shakti begins in Banyuwangi

India-Indonesia Special Forces exercise Garuda Shakti begins in Banyuwangi