October 18, 2026 11:41 AM हिंदी

Kajal Aggarwal wishes sister Nisha on b’day: When I count my blessings, I count you a million times over

Kajal Aggarwal wishes sister Nisha on b’day: When I count my blessings, I count you a million times over

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Kajal Aggarwal has penned a birthday note for her sister Nisha, whom she called “my heart and soul” and “my always”. The actress Kajal also said that her sister’s kindness, empathy and compassion inspire her to become a better version of herself every day.

Kajal took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself with her sister Nisha, whom the actress said she loves forever.

“Happiest birthday, my heart and soul. From our endless laughing fits to the craziest fights over absolutely nothing, there’s never a dull moment with you. When I count my blessings, I count you a million times over,” Kajal wrote in the caption section.

She added: “You’re kindness, empathy and compassion inspire me to be a better version, everyday. Wouldn’t trade our madness, our bond for anything in the world. Love you forever, my Bayvee, my always, tiny, little Nisha. @nishaaggarwal.”

On the work front, Kajal was last seen in Kannappa directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, written by Vishnu Manchu, and produced by Mohan Babu.

It is based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism, a devotee of god Shiva who sacrificed his eyes. The film stars Vishnu Manchu in the title role.

The film also stars Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Madhoo, Mukesh Rishi, Devaraj, Arpit Ranka and Aishwariyaa Bhaskaran alongside Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Kajal Agarwal in special cameo appearances.

She was also seen in The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress directed by Chetan DK and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade in lead roles.

Kajal, who made her acting debut with a minor role in the 2004 Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na…, will be seen playing the role of Mandodri in Nitesh Tiwary’s upcoming film “Ramayana” starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.

--IANS

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