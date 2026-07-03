Kajal Aggarwal talks about ‘parallel reality’ with regards to food safety of nation

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘The India Story’, has spoken up about the “parallel reality” which the nation finds itself in.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and shared her opinion on India’s food safety.

She told IANS, “When the research came to me, I realised the parallel reality that we are living in. We live in our own sweet little bubbles conveniently. So, I felt that was true hypocrisy. I thought that this was something that had to be projected and spoken about. The awareness should be created. The first step is awareness, only if you are aware of something, you will actually take a step and do something about it. It was an eye opener. It is the reality of life, and it was a very disturbing reality”.

“There were so many nights where I couldn’t sleep. And, I would keep pondering, I would go home, discuss this with my husband about the film and story. I told them that, ‘We need to be careful now, we better buy our groceries from a particular place. There were so many things that internally shifted not just as an actor but also as someone who is responsible for her family. Someone who is a parent, responsible for her parents, I wanted the best for my loved ones. I would call up my friends. I would tell my friends that we can't really trust gourmet stores because they seem to be good. But you really have to check for the stamp behind it”, she added.

‘The India Story’ is produced by Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi. The film is set to release in cinemas on July 24, 2026.

--IANS

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