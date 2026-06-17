Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade's new film in legal trouble over depiction of India’s agricultural sector

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) The upcoming film ‘The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress’, which stars Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, has been served with a legal notice.

The legal action has been initiated with regards to its portrayal of India's agricultural and food production sectors as the complainant alleges that the film's teaser and promotional content contain misleading, defamatory, and scientifically unverified assertions related to Indian farming, dairy production, and poultry practices.

The legal notice, which was issued on June 15 by advocate Hiranya Pandey on behalf of Bhavesh Sodha, proprietor of Agri Business Centre, has been addressed to Zee Studios, MIG Production & Studios LLP, and the film's producers.

As per the notice, the film allegedly portrays India's agricultural ecosystem as a source of "slow poison". It highlights issues such as pesticide usage, food adulteration, and rising cancer cases. The complainant argues that these depictions unfairly damage the reputation of farmers, dairy producers, poultry businesses, and agro-input suppliers across the country while potentially creating unnecessary fear among the public.

Among the key objections is the alleged suggestion that India uses excessive quantities of pesticides. The complainant contends that pesticide consumption per hectare in India remains lower than that of several other nations.

The legal notice also asks the makers to furnish the research, source material, methodology, and scientific basis supporting the statistics and visuals featured in the film. It also seeks the immediate removal of the teaser and related promotional content from digital platforms, along with necessary modifications to the film before its release.

The film is set to release on July 24, 2026.

--IANS

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