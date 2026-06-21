Kajal Aggarwal shares adorable Father’s Day moment as hubby Gautam kisses their son

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) On the occasion of Father’s Day, actress Kajal Aggarwal shared a heartwarming family moment on social media featuring her husband Gautam Kitchlu and their son.

The actress posted an adorable picture capturing a tender moment between father and child, along with a heartfelt message expressing her love and appreciation. Posting a heartfelt picture, Kajal wrote, “Happy Father’s Day Neil’s papa ! We love you @kitchlug.” In the image, the actress could be seen sitting and smiling with Gautam planting a sweet kiss on their son Neil’s head.

Kajal Aggarwal looked stylish in denim shorts, pairing them with a chic orange one-shoulder top.

For the unversed, the couple welcomed their first child, son Neil, on April 19, 2022. Days after welcoming her son, Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram to share a picture where she was seen cradling her baby bump. In a heartfelt note, the actress spoke about postpartum life, describing it as something that was not glamorous but deeply beautiful. She also reflected on the emotional moment of meeting her son for the first time just seconds after giving birth.

She had written, “Excited and elated to welcome my baby Neil into this world. Our birthing was exhilarating, overwhelming, long, yet the most satisfying experience there could be! Holding Neil upon my chest covered with white mucous membrane and placenta within seconds of his birth has been my only tryst with self actualisation and such an indescribable feeling! That one moment made me understand the deepest potential of love, made me feel tremendous amount of gratitude and realise the responsibility of my heart outside of my body - forever - and all at the same time (sic).”

“Ofcourse it’s not been easy- 3 sleepless nights that bleed into early mornings, learning to latch and burp, squishy bellies and stretched skin, frozen pads, breast pumps, uncertainty, constant worry if you’re doing it all right, all topped with dozes of anxiety (sic).”

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot in Mumbai on October 30, 2020.

--IANS

ps/